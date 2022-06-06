Notable Monday Option Activity: RWT, ORA, ACAD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Redwood Trust Inc (Symbol: RWT), where a total volume of 5,725 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 572,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.8% of RWT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 4,922 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 492,200 underlying shares of RWT. Below is a chart showing RWT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Ormat Technologies Inc (Symbol: ORA) options are showing a volume of 1,620 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 162,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.6% of ORA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 320,405 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,000 underlying shares of ORA. Below is a chart showing ORA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ACAD) saw options trading volume of 8,422 contracts, representing approximately 842,200 underlying shares or approximately 49.3% of ACAD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring June 24, 2022, with 3,530 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 353,000 underlying shares of ACAD. Below is a chart showing ACAD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

