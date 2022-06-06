Notable Monday Option Activity: RWT, ORA, ACAD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Redwood Trust Inc (Symbol: RWT), where a total volume of 5,725 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 572,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.8% of RWT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 4,922 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 492,200 underlying shares of RWT. Below is a chart showing RWT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
Ormat Technologies Inc (Symbol: ORA) options are showing a volume of 1,620 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 162,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.6% of ORA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 320,405 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,000 underlying shares of ORA. Below is a chart showing ORA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
And Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ACAD) saw options trading volume of 8,422 contracts, representing approximately 842,200 underlying shares or approximately 49.3% of ACAD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring June 24, 2022, with 3,530 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 353,000 underlying shares of ACAD. Below is a chart showing ACAD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for RWT options, ORA options, or ACAD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.