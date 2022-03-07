Notable Monday Option Activity: RTX, HAL, SLB

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Raytheon Technologies Corp (Symbol: RTX), where a total of 39,199 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.2% of RTX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $103 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 4,764 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 476,400 underlying shares of RTX. Below is a chart showing RTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $103 strike highlighted in orange:

Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) options are showing a volume of 60,525 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.5% of HAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 7,896 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 789,600 underlying shares of HAL. Below is a chart showing HAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB) saw options trading volume of 72,527 contracts, representing approximately 7.3 million underlying shares or approximately 44.8% of SLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $33 strike put option expiring April 01, 2022, with 4,065 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 406,500 underlying shares of SLB. Below is a chart showing SLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:

