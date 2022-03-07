Markets
RTX

Notable Monday Option Activity: RTX, HAL, SLB

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Raytheon Technologies Corp (Symbol: RTX), where a total of 39,199 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.2% of RTX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $103 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 4,764 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 476,400 underlying shares of RTX. Below is a chart showing RTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $103 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) options are showing a volume of 60,525 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.5% of HAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 7,896 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 789,600 underlying shares of HAL. Below is a chart showing HAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB) saw options trading volume of 72,527 contracts, representing approximately 7.3 million underlying shares or approximately 44.8% of SLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $33 strike put option expiring April 01, 2022, with 4,065 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 406,500 underlying shares of SLB. Below is a chart showing SLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for RTX options, HAL options, or SLB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RTX HAL SLB

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular