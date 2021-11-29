Notable Monday Option Activity: RSI, RETA, ZM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Rush Street Interactive Inc Class A (Symbol: RSI), where a total of 29,673 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 231.4% of RSI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 10,412 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of RSI. Below is a chart showing RSI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: RETA) saw options trading volume of 5,717 contracts, representing approximately 571,700 underlying shares or approximately 186.4% of RETA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 306,755 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 2,347 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 234,700 underlying shares of RETA. Below is a chart showing RETA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

And Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) saw options trading volume of 93,028 contracts, representing approximately 9.3 million underlying shares or approximately 181.6% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 12,928 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RSI options, RETA options, or ZM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

