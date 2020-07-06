Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: ROKU, ZS, TTD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU), where a total volume of 148,445 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 14.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 136.5% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring July 10, 2020, with 17,636 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) saw options trading volume of 36,229 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 110.6% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring July 10, 2020, with 2,143 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 214,300 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) saw options trading volume of 18,585 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 103.7% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 6,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 600,700 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

