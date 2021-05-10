Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: RKT, VSTO, HRTX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Rocket Companies Inc Class A (Symbol: RKT), where a total of 93,326 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 9.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 102.4% of RKT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring May 14, 2021, with 4,896 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 489,600 underlying shares of RKT. Below is a chart showing RKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Vista Outdoor Inc (Symbol: VSTO) options are showing a volume of 8,274 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 827,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 96.6% of VSTO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 856,290 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring August 20, 2021, with 5,022 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 502,200 underlying shares of VSTO. Below is a chart showing VSTO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Heron Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: HRTX) options are showing a volume of 9,424 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 942,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 93.5% of HRTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 3,052 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 305,200 underlying shares of HRTX. Below is a chart showing HRTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

