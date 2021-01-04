Notable Monday Option Activity: RKT, ANDE, HD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Rocket Companies Inc Class A (Symbol: RKT), where a total of 67,805 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.8% of RKT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 10.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 6,686 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 668,600 underlying shares of RKT. Below is a chart showing RKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Andersons Inc (Symbol: ANDE) saw options trading volume of 1,094 contracts, representing approximately 109,400 underlying shares or approximately 57.9% of ANDE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 189,025 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 823 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 82,300 underlying shares of ANDE. Below is a chart showing ANDE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) saw options trading volume of 24,246 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 57.6% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $252.50 strike put option expiring January 08, 2021, with 1,494 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 149,400 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $252.50 strike highlighted in orange:

