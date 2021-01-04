Markets
RKT

Notable Monday Option Activity: RKT, ANDE, HD

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Rocket Companies Inc Class A (Symbol: RKT), where a total of 67,805 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.8% of RKT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 10.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 6,686 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 668,600 underlying shares of RKT. Below is a chart showing RKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Andersons Inc (Symbol: ANDE) saw options trading volume of 1,094 contracts, representing approximately 109,400 underlying shares or approximately 57.9% of ANDE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 189,025 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 823 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 82,300 underlying shares of ANDE. Below is a chart showing ANDE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) saw options trading volume of 24,246 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 57.6% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $252.50 strike put option expiring January 08, 2021, with 1,494 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 149,400 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $252.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for RKT options, ANDE options, or HD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RKT ANDE HD

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular