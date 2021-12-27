Notable Monday Option Activity: RIVN, FIVN, BKNG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Rivian Automotive Inc - Class A (Symbol: RIVN), where a total volume of 100,606 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 10.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 72.2% of RIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring December 31, 2021, with 7,937 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 793,700 underlying shares of RIVN. Below is a chart showing RIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Five9, Inc (Symbol: FIVN) saw options trading volume of 9,461 contracts, representing approximately 946,100 underlying shares or approximately 71.1% of FIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 8,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 850,000 underlying shares of FIVN. Below is a chart showing FIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

And Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) saw options trading volume of 3,068 contracts, representing approximately 306,800 underlying shares or approximately 69.1% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 444,190 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2600 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 620 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 62,000 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2600 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RIVN options, FIVN options, or BKNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

