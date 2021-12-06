Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: RIOT, NVAX, MGNI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Riot Blockchain Inc (Symbol: RIOT), where a total of 159,674 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 16.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 82% of RIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 19.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring December 10, 2021, with 9,605 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 960,500 underlying shares of RIOT. Below is a chart showing RIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Novavax, Inc. (Symbol: NVAX) saw options trading volume of 40,762 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 79.6% of NVAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring December 10, 2021, with 2,342 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 234,200 underlying shares of NVAX. Below is a chart showing NVAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

And Magnite Inc (Symbol: MGNI) saw options trading volume of 18,624 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 75.1% of MGNI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 6,578 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 657,800 underlying shares of MGNI. Below is a chart showing MGNI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

