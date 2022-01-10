Notable Monday Option Activity: RH, CELH, CPRI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in RH (Symbol: RH), where a total of 3,308 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 330,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 75.4% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 438,755 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $620 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 403 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,300 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $620 strike highlighted in orange:

Celsius Holdings Inc (Symbol: CELH) saw options trading volume of 5,721 contracts, representing approximately 572,100 underlying shares or approximately 74.9% of CELH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 763,515 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 934 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 93,400 underlying shares of CELH. Below is a chart showing CELH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Capri Holdings Ltd (Symbol: CPRI) options are showing a volume of 7,950 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 795,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.3% of CPRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 2,147 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 214,700 underlying shares of CPRI. Below is a chart showing CPRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

