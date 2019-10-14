Markets
RGNX

Notable Monday Option Activity: RGNX, ICUI, SAM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in REGENXBIO Inc (Symbol: RGNX), where a total volume of 2,234 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 223,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.9% of RGNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 532,680 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 992 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 99,200 underlying shares of RGNX. Below is a chart showing RGNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

ICU Medical Inc (Symbol: ICUI) options are showing a volume of 957 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 95,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.5% of ICUI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 230,385 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of ICUI. Below is a chart showing ICUI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

And Boston Beer Co Inc (Symbol: SAM) options are showing a volume of 844 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 84,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.7% of SAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 207,390 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019, with 78 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7,800 underlying shares of SAM. Below is a chart showing SAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

