Notable Monday Option Activity: RETA, ROKU, HLF

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: RETA), where a total of 1,893 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 189,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 109.9% of RETA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 172,260 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 201 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,100 underlying shares of RETA. Below is a chart showing RETA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) options are showing a volume of 89,347 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 99.4% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring August 14, 2020, with 6,850 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 685,000 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

And Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (Symbol: HLF) options are showing a volume of 11,744 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 94.7% of HLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring September 18, 2020, with 10,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of HLF. Below is a chart showing HLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

