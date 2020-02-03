Notable Monday Option Activity: REGN, UNH, ISRG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN), where a total volume of 5,611 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 561,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 71.8% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 781,600 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $380 strike call option expiring February 07, 2020, with 1,422 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 142,200 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) options are showing a volume of 21,626 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.9% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 8,650 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 865,000 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

And Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG) saw options trading volume of 3,792 contracts, representing approximately 379,200 underlying shares or approximately 45.9% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 826,955 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $540 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 105 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10,500 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $540 strike highlighted in orange:

