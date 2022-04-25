Notable Monday Option Activity: RCUS, JPM, ELY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Arcus Biosciences Inc (Symbol: RCUS), where a total volume of 10,580 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58% of RCUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 4,038 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 403,800 underlying shares of RCUS. Below is a chart showing RCUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) saw options trading volume of 81,167 contracts, representing approximately 8.1 million underlying shares or approximately 57.8% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring April 29, 2022, with 3,087 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 308,700 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
And Callaway Golf Co (Symbol: ELY) options are showing a volume of 9,318 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 931,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.5% of ELY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike put option expiring April 29, 2022, with 3,983 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 398,300 underlying shares of ELY. Below is a chart showing ELY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:
