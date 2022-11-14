Notable Monday Option Activity: RCL, WHR, PFE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL), where a total volume of 38,884 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59.7% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 9,144 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 914,400 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR) saw options trading volume of 6,609 contracts, representing approximately 660,900 underlying shares or approximately 57.8% of WHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 2,312 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 231,200 underlying shares of WHR. Below is a chart showing WHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
And Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE) options are showing a volume of 126,460 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.4% of PFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 23,358 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of PFE. Below is a chart showing PFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.