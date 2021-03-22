Markets
RCL

Notable Monday Option Activity: RCL, QCOM, AXSM

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL), where a total volume of 39,995 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.9% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $84 strike put option expiring March 26, 2021, with 11,050 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $84 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) options are showing a volume of 60,555 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.4% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 4,406 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 440,600 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Axsome Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: AXSM) saw options trading volume of 1,637 contracts, representing approximately 163,700 underlying shares or approximately 49% of AXSM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 333,885 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring September 17, 2021, with 550 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,000 underlying shares of AXSM. Below is a chart showing AXSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for RCL options, QCOM options, or AXSM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RCL QCOM AXSM

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular