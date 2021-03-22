Notable Monday Option Activity: RCL, QCOM, AXSM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL), where a total volume of 39,995 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.9% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $84 strike put option expiring March 26, 2021, with 11,050 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $84 strike highlighted in orange:

Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) options are showing a volume of 60,555 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.4% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 4,406 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 440,600 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

And Axsome Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: AXSM) saw options trading volume of 1,637 contracts, representing approximately 163,700 underlying shares or approximately 49% of AXSM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 333,885 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring September 17, 2021, with 550 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,000 underlying shares of AXSM. Below is a chart showing AXSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

