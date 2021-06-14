Markets
RCL

Notable Monday Option Activity: RCL, FCX, CROX

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL), where a total volume of 27,192 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 70.8% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 4,939 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 493,900 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) saw options trading volume of 138,574 contracts, representing approximately 13.9 million underlying shares or approximately 68.2% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring August 20, 2021, with 10,252 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Crocs Inc (Symbol: CROX) options are showing a volume of 12,284 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.7% of CROX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 2,719 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 271,900 underlying shares of CROX. Below is a chart showing CROX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for RCL options, FCX options, or CROX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RCL FCX CROX

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular