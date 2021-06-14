Notable Monday Option Activity: RCL, FCX, CROX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL), where a total volume of 27,192 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 70.8% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 4,939 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 493,900 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) saw options trading volume of 138,574 contracts, representing approximately 13.9 million underlying shares or approximately 68.2% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring August 20, 2021, with 10,252 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Crocs Inc (Symbol: CROX) options are showing a volume of 12,284 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.7% of CROX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 2,719 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 271,900 underlying shares of CROX. Below is a chart showing CROX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RCL options, FCX options, or CROX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

