Notable Monday Option Activity: RCL, DNMR, TWLO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL), where a total of 30,669 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.9% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 2,694 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 269,400 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Danimer Scientific Inc (Symbol: DNMR) options are showing a volume of 5,083 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 508,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.2% of DNMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 4,135 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 413,500 underlying shares of DNMR. Below is a chart showing DNMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO) saw options trading volume of 19,650 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 43.4% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring September 30, 2022, with 1,136 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 113,600 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RCL options, DNMR options, or TWLO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

