Notable Monday Option Activity: RBLX, ILPT, AMR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Roblox Corp (Symbol: RBLX), where a total volume of 80,107 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.4% of RBLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42 strike call option expiring September 30, 2022, with 16,495 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of RBLX. Below is a chart showing RBLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:
Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Symbol: ILPT) options are showing a volume of 7,314 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 731,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.2% of ILPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 5,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,900 underlying shares of ILPT. Below is a chart showing ILPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (Symbol: AMR) saw options trading volume of 1,928 contracts, representing approximately 192,800 underlying shares or approximately 42.8% of AMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 450,515 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 571 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,100 underlying shares of AMR. Below is a chart showing AMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
