Notable Monday Option Activity: PZZA, LYFT, RIVN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Papa John's International, Inc. (Symbol: PZZA), where a total of 2,135 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 213,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46% of PZZA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 463,630 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,018 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,800 underlying shares of PZZA. Below is a chart showing PZZA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
Lyft Inc (Symbol: LYFT) options are showing a volume of 56,686 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.2% of LYFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring August 05, 2022, with 13,070 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of LYFT. Below is a chart showing LYFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Rivian Automotive Inc - Class A (Symbol: RIVN) options are showing a volume of 70,924 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.2% of RIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring August 05, 2022, with 16,290 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of RIVN. Below is a chart showing RIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
