Notable Monday Option Activity: PYPL, VIAC, UPS

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL), where a total of 67,041 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.9% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 11.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 7,505 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 750,500 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

ViacomCBS Inc (Symbol: VIAC) saw options trading volume of 61,843 contracts, representing approximately 6.2 million underlying shares or approximately 56.5% of VIAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring March 19, 2021, with 10,291 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of VIAC. Below is a chart showing VIAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) saw options trading volume of 24,933 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 56% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 1,559 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,900 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

