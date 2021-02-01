Notable Monday Option Activity: PYPL, MAC, PCG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL), where a total of 48,517 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 64.3% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring February 05, 2021, with 2,693 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 269,300 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Macerich Co (Symbol: MAC) options are showing a volume of 65,207 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.5% of MAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13 strike put option expiring March 19, 2021, with 18,893 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of MAC. Below is a chart showing MAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

And PG&E Corp (Symbol: PCG) saw options trading volume of 78,101 contracts, representing approximately 7.8 million underlying shares or approximately 60.8% of PCG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 30,486 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of PCG. Below is a chart showing PCG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PYPL options, MAC options, or PCG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.