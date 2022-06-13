Notable Monday Option Activity: PYPL, CBOE, AVGO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL), where a total volume of 70,348 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.8% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 4,815 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 481,500 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Cboe Global Markets Inc (Symbol: CBOE) options are showing a volume of 2,594 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 259,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.5% of CBOE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 557,760 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $112 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 1,245 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 124,500 underlying shares of CBOE. Below is a chart showing CBOE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $112 strike highlighted in orange:

And Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) saw options trading volume of 12,428 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 45.8% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $550 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 2,187 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 218,700 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $550 strike highlighted in orange:

