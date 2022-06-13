Notable Monday Option Activity: PYPL, CBOE, AVGO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL), where a total volume of 70,348 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.8% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 4,815 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 481,500 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
Cboe Global Markets Inc (Symbol: CBOE) options are showing a volume of 2,594 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 259,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.5% of CBOE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 557,760 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $112 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 1,245 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 124,500 underlying shares of CBOE. Below is a chart showing CBOE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $112 strike highlighted in orange:
And Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) saw options trading volume of 12,428 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 45.8% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $550 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 2,187 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 218,700 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $550 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PYPL options, CBOE options, or AVGO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.