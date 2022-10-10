Notable Monday Option Activity: PYPL, ANET, CLX

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL), where a total of 131,573 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 13.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 103.3% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 12.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring October 14, 2022, with 8,523 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 852,300 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET) options are showing a volume of 12,120 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62% of ANET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 2,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,800 underlying shares of ANET. Below is a chart showing ANET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
And Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX) saw options trading volume of 5,233 contracts, representing approximately 523,300 underlying shares or approximately 53.8% of CLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 972,175 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,973 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 197,300 underlying shares of CLX. Below is a chart showing CLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PYPL options, ANET options, or CLX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
