Notable Monday Option Activity: PTON, BIGC, STMP

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Peloton Interactive Inc (Symbol: PTON), where a total of 95,237 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 9.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 74.7% of PTON's average daily trading volume over the past month of 12.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring December 31, 2020, with 5,470 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 547,000 underlying shares of PTON. Below is a chart showing PTON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

BigCommerce Holdings Inc (Symbol: BIGC) options are showing a volume of 16,038 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.9% of BIGC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 1,865 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 186,500 underlying shares of BIGC. Below is a chart showing BIGC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And Stamps.com Inc. (Symbol: STMP) saw options trading volume of 2,134 contracts, representing approximately 213,400 underlying shares or approximately 65.1% of STMP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 327,605 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $197.50 strike put option expiring January 08, 2021, with 84 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8,400 underlying shares of STMP. Below is a chart showing STMP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $197.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PTON options, BIGC options, or STMP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

