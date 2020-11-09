Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: PSX, OXY, CBOE

BNK Invest BNK Invest
Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Phillips 66 (Symbol: PSX), where a total of 16,934 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.3% of PSX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 3,526 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 352,600 underlying shares of PSX. Below is a chart showing PSX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) options are showing a volume of 108,108 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.3% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring November 13, 2020, with 7,338 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 733,800 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cboe Global Markets Inc (Symbol: CBOE) saw options trading volume of 4,855 contracts, representing approximately 485,500 underlying shares or approximately 47.2% of CBOE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90.50 strike call option expiring November 13, 2020, with 3,184 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 318,400 underlying shares of CBOE. Below is a chart showing CBOE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PSX options, OXY options, or CBOE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

