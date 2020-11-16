Notable Monday Option Activity: PSX, MMM, TEN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Phillips 66 (Symbol: PSX), where a total of 20,224 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.4% of PSX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 1,629 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 162,900 underlying shares of PSX. Below is a chart showing PSX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:

3M Co (Symbol: MMM) options are showing a volume of 11,673 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.6% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 684 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 68,400 underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

And Tenneco Inc (Symbol: TEN) saw options trading volume of 4,907 contracts, representing approximately 490,700 underlying shares or approximately 45.9% of TEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of TEN. Below is a chart showing TEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PSX options, MMM options, or TEN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

