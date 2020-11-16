Markets
PSX

Notable Monday Option Activity: PSX, MMM, TEN

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Phillips 66 (Symbol: PSX), where a total of 20,224 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.4% of PSX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 1,629 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 162,900 underlying shares of PSX. Below is a chart showing PSX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

3M Co (Symbol: MMM) options are showing a volume of 11,673 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.6% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 684 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 68,400 underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Tenneco Inc (Symbol: TEN) saw options trading volume of 4,907 contracts, representing approximately 490,700 underlying shares or approximately 45.9% of TEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of TEN. Below is a chart showing TEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PSX options, MMM options, or TEN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PSX MMM TEN

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular