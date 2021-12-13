Notable Monday Option Activity: PSA, HYFM, OSTK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Public Storage (Symbol: PSA), where a total of 6,786 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 678,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 112.1% of PSA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 605,130 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 2,530 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 253,000 underlying shares of PSA. Below is a chart showing PSA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc (Symbol: HYFM) options are showing a volume of 6,410 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 641,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 110.4% of HYFM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 580,795 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 3,009 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,900 underlying shares of HYFM. Below is a chart showing HYFM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Overstock.com Inc (Symbol: OSTK) saw options trading volume of 9,842 contracts, representing approximately 984,200 underlying shares or approximately 103.9% of OSTK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 947,435 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,575 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 157,500 underlying shares of OSTK. Below is a chart showing OSTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PSA options, HYFM options, or OSTK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

