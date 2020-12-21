Notable Monday Option Activity: PRTK, WBA, CTAS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: PRTK), where a total volume of 1,812 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 181,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.5% of PRTK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 389,780 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 756 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,600 underlying shares of PRTK. Below is a chart showing PRTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA) saw options trading volume of 37,120 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 45.8% of WBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $44 strike call option expiring December 24, 2020, with 3,417 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 341,700 underlying shares of WBA. Below is a chart showing WBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cintas Corporation (Symbol: CTAS) saw options trading volume of 1,846 contracts, representing approximately 184,600 underlying shares or approximately 45.8% of CTAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 402,985 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $480 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 329 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 32,900 underlying shares of CTAS. Below is a chart showing CTAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $480 strike highlighted in orange:

