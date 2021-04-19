Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: PRFT, LOVE, ORCL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Perficient Inc (Symbol: PRFT), where a total of 1,025 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 102,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.3% of PRFT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 242,315 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of PRFT. Below is a chart showing PRFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Lovesac Co (Symbol: LOVE) saw options trading volume of 2,125 contracts, representing approximately 212,500 underlying shares or approximately 42.3% of LOVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 501,840 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 652 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 65,200 underlying shares of LOVE. Below is a chart showing LOVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) options are showing a volume of 58,868 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.3% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 5,645 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 564,500 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

