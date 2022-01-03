Notable Monday Option Activity: PNC, AON, C

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PNC Financial Services Group (Symbol: PNC), where a total of 8,411 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 841,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.6% of PNC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,549 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 354,900 underlying shares of PNC. Below is a chart showing PNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

Aon plc (Symbol: AON) saw options trading volume of 6,722 contracts, representing approximately 672,200 underlying shares or approximately 59.4% of AON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 1,437 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 143,700 underlying shares of AON. Below is a chart showing AON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

And Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) saw options trading volume of 130,097 contracts, representing approximately 13.0 million underlying shares or approximately 56% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 11,308 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

