Notable Monday Option Activity: PLUG, SBUX, WKHS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Plug Power Inc (Symbol: PLUG), where a total volume of 139,548 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 14.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.8% of PLUG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 32.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 12,733 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of PLUG. Below is a chart showing PLUG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) options are showing a volume of 23,866 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.6% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $103 strike call option expiring December 31, 2020, with 1,431 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 143,100 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $103 strike highlighted in orange:

And Workhorse Group Inc (Symbol: WKHS) options are showing a volume of 56,698 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.6% of WKHS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring December 31, 2020, with 4,287 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 428,700 underlying shares of WKHS. Below is a chart showing WKHS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

