Notable Monday Option Activity: PLUG, NCLH, ALNY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Plug Power Inc (Symbol: PLUG), where a total of 109,578 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 11.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.5% of PLUG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 22.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring February 25, 2022, with 8,804 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 880,400 underlying shares of PLUG. Below is a chart showing PLUG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NCLH) options are showing a volume of 99,189 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.2% of NCLH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 19,729 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of NCLH. Below is a chart showing NCLH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ALNY) options are showing a volume of 3,709 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 370,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.2% of ALNY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 770,260 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 814 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 81,400 underlying shares of ALNY. Below is a chart showing ALNY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PLUG options, NCLH options, or ALNY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

