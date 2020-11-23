Markets
PLUG

Notable Monday Option Activity: PLUG, BBBY, UPS

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Plug Power Inc (Symbol: PLUG), where a total volume of 232,472 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 23.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.9% of PLUG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 39.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 30,179 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of PLUG. Below is a chart showing PLUG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Bed, Bath & Beyond, Inc. (Symbol: BBBY) options are showing a volume of 44,985 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.7% of BBBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring December 04, 2020, with 10,362 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of BBBY. Below is a chart showing BBBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) options are showing a volume of 26,345 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring November 27, 2020, with 2,726 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 272,600 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PLUG options, BBBY options, or UPS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PLUG BBBY UPS

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular