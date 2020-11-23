Notable Monday Option Activity: PLUG, BBBY, UPS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Plug Power Inc (Symbol: PLUG), where a total volume of 232,472 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 23.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.9% of PLUG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 39.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 30,179 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of PLUG. Below is a chart showing PLUG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Bed, Bath & Beyond, Inc. (Symbol: BBBY) options are showing a volume of 44,985 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.7% of BBBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring December 04, 2020, with 10,362 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of BBBY. Below is a chart showing BBBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

And United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) options are showing a volume of 26,345 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring November 27, 2020, with 2,726 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 272,600 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

