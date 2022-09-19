Notable Monday Option Activity: PLTK, VAC, MORN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Playtika Holding Corp (Symbol: PLTK), where a total volume of 13,770 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.5% of PLTK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 6,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 625,000 underlying shares of PLTK. Below is a chart showing PLTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. (Symbol: VAC) saw options trading volume of 2,151 contracts, representing approximately 215,100 underlying shares or approximately 52.5% of VAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 409,350 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 1,863 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 186,300 underlying shares of VAC. Below is a chart showing VAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

And Morningstar Inc (Symbol: MORN) saw options trading volume of 452 contracts, representing approximately 45,200 underlying shares or approximately 50.6% of MORN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 89,330 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 445 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 44,500 underlying shares of MORN. Below is a chart showing MORN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PLTK options, VAC options, or MORN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.