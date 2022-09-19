Notable Monday Option Activity: PLTK, VAC, MORN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Playtika Holding Corp (Symbol: PLTK), where a total volume of 13,770 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.5% of PLTK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 6,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 625,000 underlying shares of PLTK. Below is a chart showing PLTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. (Symbol: VAC) saw options trading volume of 2,151 contracts, representing approximately 215,100 underlying shares or approximately 52.5% of VAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 409,350 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 1,863 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 186,300 underlying shares of VAC. Below is a chart showing VAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
And Morningstar Inc (Symbol: MORN) saw options trading volume of 452 contracts, representing approximately 45,200 underlying shares or approximately 50.6% of MORN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 89,330 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 445 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 44,500 underlying shares of MORN. Below is a chart showing MORN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PLTK options, VAC options, or MORN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.