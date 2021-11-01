Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: PLBY, DOOR, LYFT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PLBY Group Inc (Symbol: PLBY), where a total of 10,414 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 114.1% of PLBY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 913,010 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 2,090 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 209,000 underlying shares of PLBY. Below is a chart showing PLBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Masonite International Corp (Symbol: DOOR) options are showing a volume of 1,167 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 116,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 107.7% of DOOR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 108,330 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of DOOR. Below is a chart showing DOOR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lyft Inc (Symbol: LYFT) saw options trading volume of 40,165 contracts, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares or approximately 102% of LYFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,962 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 196,200 underlying shares of LYFT. Below is a chart showing LYFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

