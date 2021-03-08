Notable Monday Option Activity: PLAY, THO, BLK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Dave & Busters Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PLAY), where a total volume of 11,133 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 81.1% of PLAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring April 01, 2021, with 2,028 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,800 underlying shares of PLAY. Below is a chart showing PLAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Thor Industries, Inc. (Symbol: THO) saw options trading volume of 5,397 contracts, representing approximately 539,700 underlying shares or approximately 80.6% of THO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 669,285 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 2,162 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 216,200 underlying shares of THO. Below is a chart showing THO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

And Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) saw options trading volume of 5,612 contracts, representing approximately 561,200 underlying shares or approximately 80.6% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 696,685 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $850 strike call option expiring April 23, 2021, with 1,206 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,600 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $850 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PLAY options, THO options, or BLK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

