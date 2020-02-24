Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: PLAY, PWR, ALGN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Dave & Busters Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PLAY), where a total volume of 1,598 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 159,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.7% of PLAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 334,975 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $44 strike put option expiring February 28, 2020, with 981 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 98,100 underlying shares of PLAY. Below is a chart showing PLAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:

Quanta Services, Inc. (Symbol: PWR) options are showing a volume of 5,036 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 503,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47% of PWR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 2,461 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 246,100 underlying shares of PWR. Below is a chart showing PWR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) options are showing a volume of 4,150 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 415,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.8% of ALGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 887,035 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 241 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 24,100 underlying shares of ALGN. Below is a chart showing ALGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

