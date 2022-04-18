Notable Monday Option Activity: PINS, SAVA, SAM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Pinterest Inc (Symbol: PINS), where a total of 51,523 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.4% of PINS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring April 29, 2022, with 10,345 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of PINS. Below is a chart showing PINS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Cassava Sciences Inc (Symbol: SAVA) options are showing a volume of 9,087 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 908,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.3% of SAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21 strike put option expiring April 22, 2022, with 480 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 48,000 underlying shares of SAVA. Below is a chart showing SAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

And Boston Beer Co Inc (Symbol: SAM) saw options trading volume of 606 contracts, representing approximately 60,600 underlying shares or approximately 53.5% of SAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 113,225 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $360 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 93 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 9,300 underlying shares of SAM. Below is a chart showing SAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PINS options, SAVA options, or SAM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.