Notable Monday Option Activity: PINS, CUTR, BLNK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Pinterest Inc (Symbol: PINS), where a total of 126,585 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 12.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 129.1% of PINS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring April 08, 2022, with 8,146 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 814,600 underlying shares of PINS. Below is a chart showing PINS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Cutera Inc (Symbol: CUTR) options are showing a volume of 5,118 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 511,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 126.6% of CUTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 404,180 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 2,523 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 252,300 underlying shares of CUTR. Below is a chart showing CUTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Blink Charging Co (Symbol: BLNK) saw options trading volume of 13,678 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 105.3% of BLNK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $28 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 5,527 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 552,700 underlying shares of BLNK. Below is a chart showing BLNK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PINS options, CUTR options, or BLNK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

