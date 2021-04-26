Notable Monday Option Activity: PFPT, KIDS, BYND

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Proofpoint Inc (Symbol: PFPT), where a total of 18,705 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 465.1% of PFPT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 402,195 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 4,185 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 418,500 underlying shares of PFPT. Below is a chart showing PFPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

OrthoPediatrics Corp (Symbol: KIDS) saw options trading volume of 4,483 contracts, representing approximately 448,300 underlying shares or approximately 364.1% of KIDS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 123,120 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 2,241 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 224,100 underlying shares of KIDS. Below is a chart showing KIDS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Beyond Meat Inc (Symbol: BYND) options are showing a volume of 26,321 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 118.8% of BYND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 1,711 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 171,100 underlying shares of BYND. Below is a chart showing BYND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

