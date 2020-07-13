Markets
PFE

Notable Monday Option Activity: PFE, JNJ, ILMN

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE), where a total of 225,823 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 22.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 69.5% of PFE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 32.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $36 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 14,626 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of PFE. Below is a chart showing PFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) saw options trading volume of 45,400 contracts, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares or approximately 65.3% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 6,768 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 676,800 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Illumina Inc (Symbol: ILMN) options are showing a volume of 4,117 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 411,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.8% of ILMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 794,780 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 953 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 95,300 underlying shares of ILMN. Below is a chart showing ILMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PFE options, JNJ options, or ILMN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PFE JNJ ILMN

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular