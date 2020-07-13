Notable Monday Option Activity: PFE, JNJ, ILMN

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE), where a total of 225,823 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 22.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 69.5% of PFE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 32.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $36 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 14,626 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of PFE. Below is a chart showing PFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36 strike highlighted in orange:

Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) saw options trading volume of 45,400 contracts, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares or approximately 65.3% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 6,768 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 676,800 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And Illumina Inc (Symbol: ILMN) options are showing a volume of 4,117 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 411,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.8% of ILMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 794,780 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 953 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 95,300 underlying shares of ILMN. Below is a chart showing ILMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PFE options, JNJ options, or ILMN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.