Markets
PETS

Notable Monday Option Activity: PETS, DDOG, MTCH

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PetMed Express Inc (Symbol: PETS), where a total of 2,394 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 239,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.7% of PETS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 429,970 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 1,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,100 underlying shares of PETS. Below is a chart showing PETS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG) saw options trading volume of 16,776 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 55.2% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring December 03, 2021, with 1,945 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 194,500 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH) options are showing a volume of 14,268 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55% of MTCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 2,296 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 229,600 underlying shares of MTCH. Below is a chart showing MTCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PETS options, DDOG options, or MTCH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PETS DDOG MTCH

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular