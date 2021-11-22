Notable Monday Option Activity: PETS, DDOG, MTCH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PetMed Express Inc (Symbol: PETS), where a total of 2,394 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 239,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.7% of PETS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 429,970 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 1,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,100 underlying shares of PETS. Below is a chart showing PETS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG) saw options trading volume of 16,776 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 55.2% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring December 03, 2021, with 1,945 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 194,500 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH) options are showing a volume of 14,268 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55% of MTCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 2,296 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 229,600 underlying shares of MTCH. Below is a chart showing MTCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

