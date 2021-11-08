Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: PEP, XOM, DUK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP), where a total volume of 17,220 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.5% of PEP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $162.50 strike call option expiring November 12, 2021, with 2,205 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 220,500 underlying shares of PEP. Below is a chart showing PEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $162.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) saw options trading volume of 88,493 contracts, representing approximately 8.8 million underlying shares or approximately 47.9% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $67 strike call option expiring November 12, 2021, with 7,421 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 742,100 underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67 strike highlighted in orange:

And Duke Energy Corp (Symbol: DUK) saw options trading volume of 10,043 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 46.7% of DUK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 8,213 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 821,300 underlying shares of DUK. Below is a chart showing DUK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

