Notable Monday Option Activity: PENN, TGH, TTCF

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Penn National Gaming Inc (Symbol: PENN), where a total volume of 21,841 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.8% of PENN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring April 01, 2022, with 4,584 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 458,400 underlying shares of PENN. Below is a chart showing PENN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
Textainer Group Holdings Ltd (Symbol: TGH) saw options trading volume of 2,070 contracts, representing approximately 207,000 underlying shares or approximately 52.9% of TGH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 391,325 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 878 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 87,800 underlying shares of TGH. Below is a chart showing TGH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
And Tattooed Chef Inc (Symbol: TTCF) options are showing a volume of 3,343 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 334,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.4% of TTCF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 637,890 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring April 01, 2022, with 889 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 88,900 underlying shares of TTCF. Below is a chart showing TTCF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PENN options, TGH options, or TTCF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
