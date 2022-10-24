Notable Monday Option Activity: PCVX, LGND, TWTR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Vaxcyte Inc (Symbol: PCVX), where a total of 6,537 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 653,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 110.9% of PCVX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 589,495 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 2,723 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 272,300 underlying shares of PCVX. Below is a chart showing PCVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: LGND) options are showing a volume of 1,279 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 127,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 107.5% of LGND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 118,970 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 364 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 36,400 underlying shares of LGND. Below is a chart showing LGND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
And Twitter Inc (Symbol: TWTR) saw options trading volume of 232,117 contracts, representing approximately 23.2 million underlying shares or approximately 90.2% of TWTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $53 strike call option expiring October 28, 2022, with 23,992 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of TWTR. Below is a chart showing TWTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $53 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PCVX options, LGND options, or TWTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.