Notable Monday Option Activity: PCVX, LGND, TWTR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Vaxcyte Inc (Symbol: PCVX), where a total of 6,537 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 653,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 110.9% of PCVX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 589,495 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 2,723 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 272,300 underlying shares of PCVX. Below is a chart showing PCVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: LGND) options are showing a volume of 1,279 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 127,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 107.5% of LGND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 118,970 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 364 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 36,400 underlying shares of LGND. Below is a chart showing LGND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Twitter Inc (Symbol: TWTR) saw options trading volume of 232,117 contracts, representing approximately 23.2 million underlying shares or approximately 90.2% of TWTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $53 strike call option expiring October 28, 2022, with 23,992 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of TWTR. Below is a chart showing TWTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $53 strike highlighted in orange:

