Notable Monday Option Activity: PCG, LVGO, NOW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PG&E Corp (Symbol: PCG), where a total of 150,338 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 15.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.6% of PCG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 33.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring July 31, 2020, with 35,875 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares of PCG. Below is a chart showing PCG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

Livongo Health Inc (Symbol: LVGO) options are showing a volume of 16,566 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.3% of LVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 2,735 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 273,500 underlying shares of LVGO. Below is a chart showing LVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) options are showing a volume of 7,432 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 743,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.7% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $420 strike call option expiring July 10, 2020, with 379 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 37,900 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:

