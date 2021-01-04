Markets
PAYC

Notable Monday Option Activity: PAYC, LOW, CMCSA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Paycom Software Inc (Symbol: PAYC), where a total of 1,595 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 159,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.1% of PAYC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 387,685 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $420 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 304 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,400 underlying shares of PAYC. Below is a chart showing PAYC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:

Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW) options are showing a volume of 20,740 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.9% of LOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $157.50 strike put option expiring January 08, 2021, with 2,226 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 222,600 underlying shares of LOW. Below is a chart showing LOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $157.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Comcast Corp (Symbol: CMCSA) saw options trading volume of 59,078 contracts, representing approximately 5.9 million underlying shares or approximately 40.1% of CMCSA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring March 19, 2021, with 5,327 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 532,700 underlying shares of CMCSA. Below is a chart showing CMCSA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

