Notable Monday Option Activity: PARA, JBHT, AMRK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Paramount Global (Symbol: PARA), where a total volume of 133,071 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 13.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 73.2% of PARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 14,214 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of PARA. Below is a chart showing PARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (Symbol: JBHT) options are showing a volume of 5,152 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 515,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.3% of JBHT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 712,265 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 2,009 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,900 underlying shares of JBHT. Below is a chart showing JBHT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:
And A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc (Symbol: AMRK) options are showing a volume of 775 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 77,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.8% of AMRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 111,085 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 253 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,300 underlying shares of AMRK. Below is a chart showing AMRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
