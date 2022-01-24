Notable Monday Option Activity: PAR, COMM, OEC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Par Technology Corp. (Symbol: PAR), where a total volume of 2,427 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 242,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 65.1% of PAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 372,600 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 2,016 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,600 underlying shares of PAR. Below is a chart showing PAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
CommScope Holding Co Inc (Symbol: COMM) saw options trading volume of 20,219 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 62% of COMM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 10,046 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of COMM. Below is a chart showing COMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
And Orion Engineered Carbons SA (Symbol: OEC) options are showing a volume of 1,336 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 133,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61% of OEC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 218,895 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 668 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 66,800 underlying shares of OEC. Below is a chart showing OEC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
