Notable Monday Option Activity: PANW, NEO, GILD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW), where a total of 11,664 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 73.8% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 7,026 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 702,600 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

NeoGenomics Inc (Symbol: NEO) saw options trading volume of 6,259 contracts, representing approximately 625,900 underlying shares or approximately 71.4% of NEO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 876,935 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 3,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 310,000 underlying shares of NEO. Below is a chart showing NEO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD) options are showing a volume of 53,541 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.1% of GILD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 11,760 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of GILD. Below is a chart showing GILD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PANW options, NEO options, or GILD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

